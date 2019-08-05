Dyer: ‘Shop Local’ and a local resident’s volunteer effort to build a community center in STV

Thank you to the residents and business owners of Queen Creek who took time out of their busy lives to answer my questions about shopping local and the benefits to the community. And also thank you to the Globe resident who shops in Queen Creek.

Richard Dyer

I knew the town had a Shop QC program but was surprised to learn there are more than 160 businesses registered.

It’s free to register at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.

It was also great to catch up with Queen Creek resident and volunteer Mary Gloria on what she is doing with the Pan de Vida Foundation.

With the help of generous monetary donations the foundation has purchased land for a Valley of the Sun Estates Community Center in San Tan Valley.

It would primarily serve people in a community bordered by North Sierra Vista Drive to the west, Surrey Lane to the east, East Skyline to the south and Rolling Ridge Road to the north.

I learned Mrs. Gloria hopes area businesses in the construction industry can help with the project, providing volunteer expertise or labor.

A lot more funding is needed to design a building, construct it, staff it and keep it running, she says.

To donate, call 480-688-6326, email mary.gloria@pandevida.tv or send a donation to P.O. Box 745, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Be sure to read Mrs. Gloria’s guest commentary on the opinions page of this issue.

We have a new e-mail address for news and opinions for the Queen Creek Independent newspaper. Please send your content to aznews@newszap.com.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist