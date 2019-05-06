Dyer: Was an employee promoted at your business?

The Queen Creek Independent newspaper welcomes news from local businesses.

Let readers know about employee promotions, achievements, honors or recognitions, new products or services, changes in ownership and management or new hours, etc.

News can be in print and at the website at queencreekindependent.com.

I’ve been asked several times recently about where to e-mail news and what to include in a business brief.

For business news submissions, e-mail them to qcnews@newszap.com. Please include a photo of the business and of anyone mentioned in your release, with names left to right.

Some basic information that is needed includes:

Business name.

Business owner/manager.

Location of business.

Business contact information, such as phone number, e-mail, website.

Business hours.

Type of services and/or products offered.

When did your business open or relocate.

Any additional comments our readers would like to know.

Business news can also be of an event open to the public.

In that case, the release needs to include the answers to who, what, where, when, why and how.

Having a shred-a-thon to shred old bills and giving donations to charity? Please include who benefits (Queen Creek residents), what the event is (shred-a-thon, with items shredded on-site), where it will be held (business parking lot, with address), when it will be held (times and date), why you are holding the event (to raise money for the listed charity and to keep private information safe) and how people can learn more about the event (listing a website, e-mail or phone number).

After the event, e-mail a couple photos of people for our neighbors section of the website, with names left to right.

Richard Dyer

Editor

Queen Creek Independent

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist