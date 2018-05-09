Frantz: Moved to San Tan Valley to get away from frivolous costs
In response to: “Speak Out: Moved to San Tan Valley to be rural Arizonans”: Well written.
I have the same sentiments.
I moved to get away from the “we need parks, rec centers and special pavers in the streets,” which always brought higher taxes.
Most, nowadays, move to get away from frivolous costs and related expenditures and then demand the very items which raises taxes.
Do they believe it’s going to be free?
Yep, I am scouting around to move again.
Frank Frantz
San Tan Valley, 85140
