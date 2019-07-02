Gates: Happy Independence Day

As we celebrate the independence of our great nation, I wish all of you a safe and happy Fourth of July. Whether you are heading for cooler weather or staying in town, please celebrate safely and responsibly.

With heightened fire danger this summer, I ask every one to use caution when celebrating with fireworks this week.

Below I have included a graphic that details out what fireworks are legal to use.

Due to the extreme drought, I would encourage residents to weigh the fire danger and use an abundance of caution when lighting fireworks or consider celebrating the Fourth of July in another fashion by attending one of the many fireworks displays hosted throughout the Valley.

Bill Gates

Chairman

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors