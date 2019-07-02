Gates: Happy Independence Day

Jul 2nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

As we celebrate the independence of our great nation, I wish all of you a safe and happy Fourth of July. Whether you are heading for cooler weather or staying in town, please celebrate safely and responsibly.

Bill Gates

With heightened fire danger this summer, I ask every one to use caution when celebrating with fireworks this week.

Below I have included a graphic that details out what fireworks are legal to use.

Due to the extreme drought, I would encourage residents to weigh the fire danger and use an abundance of caution when lighting fireworks or consider celebrating the Fourth of July in another fashion by attending one of the many fireworks displays hosted throughout the Valley.

Bill Gates
Chairman
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie