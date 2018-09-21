Gates: Maricopa County primary election review received

We have received the Maricopa County Audit Department’s initial review of the Aug. 28 primary election. As community members and voters, I am sharing the results with you as well.

You may view the report at maricopa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/41436/Interim-Report—Final.

After voters experienced a myriad of issues on election day, my colleagues and I on the board of supervisors approved a $200,000 appropriation to have both internal and external auditors investigate the issues that persisted during the election. The right to vote is fundamental and we want to avoid repeating these issues in the November general election.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is committed to providing the recorder’s office with the tools and resources necessary to facilitate a smooth general election. Conducting and releasing this initial review is one of many steps in that process.

Additionally, you may also visit the Maricopa County’s 2018 Primary Election Review webpage (maricopa.gov/4987/2018-Primary-Election-Review) for additional information as well as report any primary election day problems or other experiences. Public input will be a part of the ongoing review conducted both internally and with our external partners.

Bill Gates

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors