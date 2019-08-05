Golden: New clinic treats anyone suffering from drug or alcohol addiction

Intensive Treatment Systems is a medication assisted treatment provider that just opened its doors at a brand-new clinic at 36375 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.

ITS has been treating patients in Phoenix for over 30 years and is excited to finally offer these services to the residents of both Maricopa and Pinal counties.

The clinic will be offering treatment to anyone suffering from any drug or alcohol addiction. We have professionally trained Peer Support personnel who have personal experience in recovery, allowing them to understand firsthand what a patient and their family have experienced.

Treatment will include medications such as Methadone, Suboxone and Vivitrol along with an intensive outpatient program, addiction education, individual group and family counseling, relapse prevention and case management.

ITS recognized transportation is a barrier to treatment — particularly in rural communities — so it offers transportation to and from the clinic. We have 15-seater mini vans that collect our patients, bring them in for treatment and take them back home again.

Anyone on any of the seven Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System health plans are covered for treatment. We also have funding from the Substance Abuse Block Grant to offer treatment to those who do not have insurance or the underinsured who may not have behavioral health coverage and Tri-West for veterans.

The San Tan Valley clinic is open 5 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can schedule an appointment, or you can just walk in.

Outside of these hours, treatment is still available through our Phoenix Center of Excellence, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can start your treatment in Phoenix and transfer back to San Tan Valley the following day; if you don’t have transportation, we will transport you. We never want a person to feel there is nowhere to go for help.

ITS is also part of the newly launched Angel Initiative in Pinal County and is excited about expanding collaborations with other local organizations.

Phone 1-855-245-6350 for all clinics. Go to itsofaz.com.

Carol Golden

Integration of healthcare and public relations director

Intensive Treatment Systems