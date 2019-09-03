Goldstein: ‘No’ to increasing school-district funding

Concerning Queen Creek and Higley (“Nov. 5 election: Queen Creek, Higley school districts seek budget overrides,” queencreekindependent.com/news/nov-5-election-queen-creek-higley-school-districts-seek-budget-overrides):

Why is it that anything related to government can only think about increasing taxes to get additional revenue? I never hear about any measures to reduce spending.

Besides, as the value of our home goes up, the school districts receive additional revenue.

It’s time to get rid of the deadwood in the district offices. Every single person at the district office is non-productive personnel.

There is no reason to have a half dozen assistant superintendents. There is no reason to have two assistant principles at every school.

Running any business that is not funded by tax revenue knows how to cut and where to cut.

I say no to increases in school district funding.

Steve Goldstein

Queen Creek