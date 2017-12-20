It’s good to reflect on those who have positively impacted our lives, community

Happy New Year from all of us at the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent!
It’s only natural to look forward to 2018, and ponder which of our annual resolutions can help us improve our lives and make our community a better, kinder place in the new year.
But we’d also like to recognize those people and organizations who made a difference in 2017.
Do you know someone who gave of their skills or time to brighten the day of another? Someone who volunteered at a local school, food bank or a nonprofit. A neighbor who pitched in without being asked. A business person who stepped in and donated merchandise and staff when your event plans fell through.
How about the person in the check-out line who paid the $4 you were short to cover your grocery tab or in the vehicle ahead of you in the drive-thru who paid it forward and bought your coffee that morning? The passerby who stopped and helped change your tire when it went flat?
There’s a lot of that going around in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley and we’d like to recognize those people for their good deeds large and small.
Please e-mail me about these special folks so we can recognize them on our website. Be sure to include the person’s name (if you have it) with an explanation of how they made your day or our community a better place, even if only for a moment.
Send your submissions to wmiller@newszap.com. Attach a jpeg photo of the person at the event where the kindness took place if you have one.
I can’t wait to hear from you!
