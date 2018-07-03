Goodman: Checking water pressure, fire hydrants in San Tan Valley

I received many calls and emails over the weekend from our residents regarding water pressure concerns. I also visited several of your homes to see the problems you are facing firsthand.

I want to let you all know that we have heard your call for help and are working to ensure the proper parties are moving quickly to resolve the situation.

July 2, I spent the day with Rural Metro checking water pressure and testing fire hydrants in San Tan Heights, Johnson Ranch, Copper Basin, Magic Ranch and Magma Ranch.

Although I may not be dealing with the same water issues in my home, your pain is my pain. I see us as family and as such I will do my best to keep you informed and see these issues are resolved.

I have visited with Johnson Utilities, ADEQ, and the ACC as these issues have persisted. Statements will be coming forthright as to why these issues happened and what will be done to prevent them from happening in the future. The time for transparency is long overdue and this is the conversation we are having with the regulatory entities.

Enhancing our utility offering is an issue I have been pushing for the last year and a half since I came into office. My intent has been to ensure necessary changes are made so our residents receive quality services.

Last Wednesday my fellow supervisors followed my lead and unanimously voted to file another request to intervene on behalf of the county in the Arizona Corporation Commission Docket No. WS-02987A-0151 regarding Johnson Utilities.

If you do not have drinking water please let our office know so we can make arrangements to get you and your family what you need. Your safety is paramount and we want to make sure your needs are met as we head into the holiday.

Mike Goodman

District 2

Pinal County Board of Supervisors

pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/District2Supervisor.aspx