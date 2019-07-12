Gosar: Amendment reduces our reliance on China

The supply of critical minerals are essential to our economy, vital defense systems and national security.

There is no good reason we should rely on the good will of China for materials that are abundantly available in the United States.

The passage of my amendment will reduce our reliance on China, bolster our country’s economy and support American manufacturing jobs.

U.S. Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S.

Arizona

Editor’s note: Rep. Gosar released the above statement after the House passage of his Amendment No. 165 to the National Defense Authorization Act eliminating American dependency on critical minerals from China by 2035. The text of the amendment can be viewed at amendments-rules.house.gov/amendments/GOSAR_138_xml78191413361336.pdf.