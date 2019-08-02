Gosar: Judge’s ruling on Rosemont Mine undermines Forest Service’s scientifically-based decision

On U.S. District Judge James Soto’s ruling halting the planned Rosemont Mine:

The Rosemont Mine would be the third largest copper mine in the United States, an industry critical to Arizona’s economy.

This ruling, from an Obama-appointed judge, undermines the scientifically-based decision made by the Forest Service at the behest of radical environmentalists.

I look forward to the appeal of this decision.

Background: In 2017, the Forest Service approved the Rosemont Mine, following a thorough and lengthy process spanning 10 years. The process involved 17 co-operating agencies at various levels of government, 16 hearings, over 1,000 studies and 245 days of public comment resulting in more than 36,000 comments. In March 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a separate permit for the project.

U.S. Congressman Paul A. Gosar

