Greene: Can Queen Creek supply water to Johnson Utilities and still serve its customers?

Members of the Arizona Corporation Commission at an open meeting on Tuesday questioned Queen Creek representatives about when they would engage EPCOR in further discussions on a potential interconnection between the town and Johnson Utilities water services.

However, in what turned into a game of “You go first. No, you go first,” the town wouldn’t give an answer.

Last fall EPCOR, the company serving as the interim manager for Johnson Utilities, informed the corporation commission that it was identifying solutions to ensure peak summer water demand will be met. One option was a possible temporary interconnect between the Johnson Utilities and the Town of Queen Creek water systems.

Queen Creek has been asked to provide evidence that it has the capacity to serve the additional connections prior to any agreement moving forward, but the town has yet to do so.

An interconnect would more than double the number of homes the town would serve. As of 2017 Queen Creek’s Water Division had 27,000 active connections utilizing 14 wells. The proposed interconnect would see the town add over 27,700 additional Johnson Utilities connections. Johnson Utilities currently has 27 active wells with seven more slated to come online in 2019.

With two times the active wells and a “100-year water supply designation” from ADWR that Johnson Utilities possesses but Queen Creek does not, the question must be asked: does Queen Creek have the capacity to provide water to another utility when it doesn’t have the 100-year water supply for its own future growth?

Commissioners questioned Queen Creek representatives as to why the proposal has not been addressed. In a classic case of putting the cart before the horse, town representatives claimed they were waiting for the commission to hold public hearings prior to getting approval from the Town Council. The commissioners and staff reiterated to the town that the process requires EPCOR and the town to present a mutually agreed upon proposal for possible commission approval, not the other way around.

To further complicate matters, an interconnect agreement would likely require the approval of Johnson Utilities ownership, as the arrangement is diverting part of the company as a whole and is not simply an operational decision.

Town representatives continued to evade answers on timing and process, leaving the commission and ratepayers from both water utilities with unanswered questions.

EPCOR has not yet made a final determination as to whether the Johnson Utilities water system will in fact fall short in meeting summer demand, as current capacity and scheduled additions within Johnson Utilities itself will be sufficient.

Kristin Greene

Johnson Utilities