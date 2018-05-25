Hamer: Tariffs on autos will hurt manufacturers and consumers

Once again, the Trump administration is putting at risk the tremendous economic growth that has resulted from its tax and regulatory reform agenda, by pursuing another harmful trade policy.

As evidenced by its tariff policies on steel and aluminum, protectionist policies hurt U.S. consumers and U.S. manufacturers.

If this investigation leads to tariffs on imported autos, then we can be sure that our trading partners will respond in kind, which will harm Made in the U.S.A. goods overseas, and cause prices to rise here at home.

Picking a trade fight with our friends is lunacy and it will only hurt our economy.

Glenn Hamer

President and CEO

Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Editor’s note: Glenn Hamer released the statement regarding the Trump administration’s plans to open a section 232 investigation of automotive imports.