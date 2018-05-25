Hamer: Tariffs on autos will hurt manufacturers and consumers

May 25th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Once again, the Trump administration is putting at risk the tremendous economic growth that has resulted from its tax and regulatory reform agenda, by pursuing another harmful trade policy.

Glenn Hamer

As evidenced by its tariff policies on steel and aluminum, protectionist policies hurt U.S. consumers and U.S. manufacturers.

If this investigation leads to tariffs on imported autos, then we can be sure that our trading partners will respond in kind, which will harm Made in the U.S.A. goods overseas, and cause prices to rise here at home.

Picking a trade fight with our friends is lunacy and it will only hurt our economy.

Glenn Hamer
President and CEO
Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Editor’s note: Glenn Hamer released the statement regarding the Trump administration’s plans to open a section 232 investigation of automotive imports.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie