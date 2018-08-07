Hersch: Hit-and-run driver information sought

My son and I were driving eastbound on Combs just before Gantzel at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. We were returning home from American Leadership Academy High School orientation.

We were struck hard from behind by a young Hispanic woman in a gray Chevrolet as we waited to turn south on Gantzel.

I was dazed by the impact. Immediately after the accident she ran up to my black Nissan Altima and asked if I was alright.

I stated “yes” and asked what happened. She said someone hit her and in turn she hit me.

I never saw the other vehicle.

As I gathered my thoughts, I checked on my teenage son, who was buckled in the passenger seat, and then stepped out into busy traffic.

The young woman frantically jumped back in her car as I approached it. As I walked up to her passenger window, she said, “I have to get to daycare.”

I looked back at her trunk area to see it had been pushed into her back seat.

I told her “what’s wrong with you?” and “you can’t leave. Pull over into KFC and we will call the police.”

She agreed. As I pulled into the lot, she sped away.

Not only did the person who hit her flee but she fled as well. She caused $6,000 in damages to my new car.

Not one person stopped to be a witness or had or has called the sheriff’s office.

Please help. It’s people like this who cost us all more money.

What if I was more seriously injured or, God forbid, my son was?

What if this was you or your child?

Please call the Pinal County sheriff if you know her or saw the accident.

She’s driving a small Chevrolet car that’s gray; her trunk is in her back seat, basically.

Something similar to a Cruze compact car, but for sure a Chevrolet.

She is a 24- to 28-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and maybe 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Please help me find her or if you see her car get the plate and call the Pinal County sheriff. The deputy who took my report is Officer Sanfillippo (No. 2341), report No. 180802140.

Thank you.

Christopher Hersch

San Tan Valley