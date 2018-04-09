Stop for just a moment and give some thought to the feeling you would have if you were responsible for saving someone’s life. Think about your own destiny and what impact there would be if you were no longer here to enjoy the many positive aspects of life, including those who are left behind.
Well, as someone who has had the honor and privilege to serve in the fire service, I have had opportunities to make a true difference in the lives of people. I have opened the door to a fire station to see a person standing before me with his family who had just stopped by to thank the fire department for saving his life.
While it was true that the fire department was there to provide the advanced skills and equipment on the day someone called 911 for this person, there was another vital link in the chain. Someone in this man’s family had been trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. CPR had been initiated prior to the arrival of the fire department and I believe this was the reason the man was able to extend his hand and thank me for “saving his life.” It is a proven fact that without oxygenated blood circulating through the body, brain cells begin to die which ultimately leads to death.
This is why it is so important to have opportunities to learn CPR, both for citizens and those who can sponsor those classes. In Queen Creek, a person can choose from classes offered through the recreation department where an individual can sign up and pay for classes taught by certified instructors. In addition to individual classes offered through Recreation, the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers free classes for groups of six or more and classes are taught by certified instructors. Please visit QueenCreek.org/CPR for more information on these classes.
Remember, the swim season is rapidly approaching. Follow the ABCD’s of water safety. Always have an adult supervising kids when they swim. Have a fence and self-closing gate around your pool and make sure doors leading to the pool from the house stay closed and locked (barriers). Take classes like CPR and teach your kids to swim. Finally, make sure you have devices near your pool to assist someone in the pool such as life rings or life hooks attached to a pole. Watch Your Kids Around Water.
Please take the time now to learn CPR. The time spent now learning to save a life can make a huge difference to someone in the future.
Editor’s note: Vance Gray is the deputy chief for the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.