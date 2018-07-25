Jacobs: British and Australian criminals still have guns

England and Australia are deep into a great social experiment to see if taking the firearms away from the people will reduce crime.

The results are in now. It positively doesn’t. Actually, it makes things worse.

See, their plan doesn’t include disarming the bad guys; just the good guys.

Surprise! British and Australian criminals still have guns. We suppose they have been importing weapons and ammunition all this time.

Imagine that. The same crime cartels that bring in illegal drugs by the truckload import guns and ammunition by the ton. This armament does not go to the law-abiding subjects, but to criminals.

The results have been that the criminals are still armed and the honest people are not. In every encounter the bad guys have an insurmountable edge.

Well, in desperation, the English started carrying kitchen knives. Now the usual suspects there have demanded that British kitchen knife points be ground-off round. By this we know that the result was intentional. They don’t want the common people able to fight back at all.

Now let us think of reasons any government would want to make its subjects helpless and defenseless in the face of violent criminals. What is there about violent crime that benefits evil government? Is it because people become more docile when they have to plead with government operatives for protection? Or is it really that the devil makes them do it?

Glenn Jacobs

Eagar