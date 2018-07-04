Jacomet: Article needed on elected state, U.S. officials’ pensions

Your article on pensions of Queen Creek workers was informative. Unfortunately, there are others that you failed to include that affect our taxes.

To be fair, I would like to see another article as detailed about the wages/pensions/health care/benefits, about the following:

  • governor.
  • elected state heads of agencies.
  • elected state government representatives for the district of Queen Creek.
  • elected federal representatives, both senators and house representatives for the state/and or the district of Queen Creek.
  • elected school board representatives.

To be accurate, include all figures you cited for each, i.e., “titles, annual salaries and the additional total amounts for FICA, Medicare, Arizona State Retirement and medical benefits” as cited in your article.

Tom Jacomet
Queen Creek

