OPINION: Make a tax-deductible donation to Pan de Vida Foundation

Have you seen or heard of people in need and wish you could help them but you are unable to help due to your own limited income? I believe many people find themselves in this situation. However, now there is a way to donate and it won’t cost you a dime.
The “Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Program” formerly known as “The Working Poor State Credit” provides a tax credit for cash contributions made to charities that help the working poor. That includes donations to Pan de Vida Foundation. The maximum amount of credit is $800 for married couples filing jointly and $400 for a single taxpayer when they file their Arizona state income taxes.
All you have to do is write a check and mail it to Pan de Vida Foundation P.O. Box 745, Queen Creek, AZ 85142, or go to the Pan de Vida website at WWW.PanDeVidaAZ.Org and donate through “Pay Pal.” You will receive a letter confirming your gift from Pan de Vida, and of course you will have your own receipt as proof of your donation.
Your donations will go to support programs for at-risk children and their families.
Thanks to your contribution, we will be able to continue the programs listed below:
- Build a community center for a much-needed rural community.
- College scholarships for low-income high schoolers
- Adopt a Christmas child program
- Annual health festival
- Chronic-disease classes
- Family Explorers Club
- Neighborhood re-validation program
Make a cash contribution to Pan de Vida Foundation and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $800. For more state tax credit information, go to www.revenue.state.az.us, Expires April 15, 2018.
Pan de Vida Foundation
Mary Gloria
Queen Creek
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.