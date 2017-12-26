Man offers insights on suicide, prevention efforts from someone who has been there

I attended the suicide prevention town meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30. It’s a great start to have open dialog and discussion about depression and suicide. I shared some of the following thoughts with three of the panelists after the meeting.
There were a number of good things that I learned and can put into practice:
•The stigma of depression: The presenter said that there is still a big stigma that comes with talking about depression. He’s right. The meeting was a good start.
•Hope and faith: Someone in the audience said we need to give hope and faith to people. She’s right.
•Government involvement: Someone in the audience said we need more government involvement. She’s right. Last night’s discussion and the five additional forums are a great start. The town council did the right thing by unanimously approving a $3,000 expenditure to address this issue.
However, there were also a number of things that I would have done differently or I would incorporate into the five future forums. Below are my thoughts and insights:
Panel composition
When I read the list of panelists the first thing that came to mind was, “Where is the person who attempted suicide and survived?” Everyone in the room could learn something from someone who’s been there. Their insights into depression and suicide are invaluable. And there was an empty seat on the panel. As someone who attempted suicide 12 years ago I would have gladly taken that seat. If I can share my experience with one other person in an effort to prevent one more suicide I’ll do it every time. If something that I share can even delay someone’s suicide by one hour I’ll do it every time. That one hour could be enough time for them to get additional help. That one hour could be the hour right before dawn, right before the sun rises and brings new light, new hope, new faith.
Clinicians: All but one of the panelists were clinicians. What images are conjured up by the word clinic? For me it can be a place to seek help but it is also clean, sterile and cold. We need to get real about this topic if we have any hope at all of changing it. We can’t tap dance around the issue. We can’t make Powerpoint presentations that are cold and unfeeling. Someone like myself who has firsthand experience with suicide can get real with the audience and talk to them on their level. Not from a position of formal education, clinical books and medical practice. Yes, their learnings, teachings, experiences and professional practices are valuable, but they are not the full picture.
The two groups of people in our community that are most at risk from suicide are adolescents and military veterans. The panel last night or a future panel should include someone from each of these groups. Someone like the two brave and inspiring young women who shared their experiences with the audience. Someone who has had the thoughts, the feelings, experienced the darkness and perhaps even acted upon them.
Data
At one point the panel leader stated that Arizona had a higher incidence of suicide than the national average. I asked, “Do we have any insight into why?” He did not. If we don’t analyze the data to gain a better understanding, how can we possibly know where to focus our efforts? I have experience with big data and big data analysis. I know people and companies who specialize in data and can take that data and gain the necessary knowledge and insights that we so desperately need. Some of those people are right here in our own community. I had coffee with one of them last week.
The value of time
One of the panelists said, “I’m here tonight. I could be doing a number of other things but I’m here.” He’s right, he could have been. But at least four people in the audience were so hurt by the comment that they immediately got up and left. Two of them were the parents of a boy who recently committed suicide. Another was a young girl who had herself attempted suicide. There may have been more that left.
Yes, the panelist was right, but everyone else in the room could have been doing something else as well, but they weren’t. I would have started the evening, the very first thing I would have done, would have been to earnestly thank everyone in the room for taking their valuable and precious time for coming out. Time is the only human resource that isn’t renewable. We can renew our faith and our soul by attending church or synagogue or mosque. We can renew our spirit by taking a vacation or taking a “mental health day.” We can renew our love and our friendships by spending time with family and friends. However, we can’t renew our time. We all know the trite sayings — “Time is money.” “We can’t turn back time.”
What can I do?
The mother of a suicidal teen was desperate and in tears when she pleaded with the panel to give her guidance or an idea or an action plan to help her child.
The response from the panel was text book, clinical, cold and rote. Everyone in the room should have been able to take away at least one idea how to help someone in their life deal with depression and suicide. I don’t think that happened. A small group breakout session would have been a good idea. Have every group brainstorm for three minutes to try to answer this question, “What can I do?” Then come up with the top three things and share their list with everyone else. I guarantee you everyone would have left the forum with one idea of what they can do. Hopefully a future forum will incorporate this.
I’m writing this letter because I’m so passionate about mental health both in our own community and in our country. I’ve decided to dedicate the rest of my life to helping other people who are facing these crisis situations. I’ve actually started two organizations right here in Queen Creek that are designed to target at risk youth and military veterans in our community. I’d be happy to meet someone from your staff to discuss these initiatives in more detail. I also hope that my comments will spark interest in enhancing and expanding this topic for the town.
David A Wooddell
Queen Creek
