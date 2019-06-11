Martinez: Independent Newsmedia addresses 21st Century phenomena

We live in a time of near instant gratification where we have a hearty feast of news and information as close as our fingertips, which can be recalled at a moment’s notice.

This new 21st Century phenomena has caused the Queen Creek Independent staff to pause and consider how we can best deliver our non-partisan, local journalism to those who need it most: You.

Josh Martinez

As part of that ongoing quest, the Queen Creek Independent, along with the rest of Independent Newsmedia, offers a daily news paper and social media pages as a way to traverse this digital daily approach to news.

In Queen Creek, we offer two forms of distribution. The first is a monthly print publication, usually published on the first of the each month and mailed to 24,000 homes within the town each month. The second is via our website, queencreekindependent.com.

Though the delivery may differ, the goal stays the same.

“Take information out of the hands of those who have it and put it in the hands of those who ought to have it,” is a quote constantly uttered from a former professor of mine at Southern Utah University. This is a goal we fervently cling to as we strive to provide you with hyper local content.

The Town of Queen Creek is fast growing and you should receive your news just as fast. For that reason, readers can subscribe to our daily news brief and receive top news stories from the past day in their inbox each morning from Monday to Friday.

Readers simply need to visit queencreekindependent.com/enewsletter/ and type in their email address. News arrive the next day.

If you want your news even faster, don’t worry, we got you. Our Facebook page, called Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent, provides links to stories usually as soon as a story is published. Liking this page will allow you to see content at whatever pace you desire.

Our staff seek to find the stories that are important to you. That is why we are constantly monitoring a variety of topics such as business, education, neighbors and entertainment.

We also provide an open forum for residents to discuss topics of importance to them. Whatever the topic is, we would love to hear from year. Email us at QCNews@newszap.com and we’ll get you sorted out.

We are passionate about our communities and providing the information and news they need. Local journalism matters to us and will continue to be a priority for us regardless of where the changing landscape takes us.

We hope to have you along for this journey as we continue to find better ways to bring you news that matters to you. Feel free to email us your news tips or story suggestions.

Editor’s Note: Josh Martinez is the Northeast Valley News Services Editor for Independent Newsmedia.