Niu: ‘I want the future of San Tan Valley to thrive’

I was reading the Queen Creek Independent newspaper and read your article on “San Tan look to form local government.”
I am a resident in unincorporated San Tan Valley but my mailing address is Queen Creek 85142 and not considered a “QC” resident. I was raised here in the San Tan mountains and have been a home owner in San Tan for 2.5 years.
Upon moving in 2004 with my family we were called QC but because of where we lived in “QC” we were not apart of QC.
Yes it was still and is Pinal County. We as citizens of this unincorporated area had to sacrifice and deal with not having a local government to fight for our rights.
I had to trek to Gilbert public schools for my junior high and high school career for better education. I was in the Florence school district and Queen Creek HS was simply not taking any more students out of their boundaries.
We were not allowed to own a QC library card even though at the time our address said QC, but because we reside on the Pinal County side we were shunned away.
They obviously changed our ZIP code and town name. But with this change, did not bring any more liberties for the residents of unincorporated STV.
I would love to see the town I grew up and now chose to raise my family in receive the same rights and growth as QC and any other city in Arizona, with local government, healthy water (Johnson Utilities) and better education for our children.
As one in 100,000 citizens of STV I want my voice to be heard and I want the future of San Tan Valley to thrive just like QC or even better.
Luisa Niu
Queen Creek 85142