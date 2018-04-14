The entire story (“Town council files lawsuit against San Tan Valley incorporation petitions”) is postured around Robin Benning’s comment that we have to protect our planning area.
In the future please verify with others before posturing an article of such a sensitive nature around one council member’s opinion using we. It should have said that was his opinion then it would have been appropriate to ask others for theirs.
I do not support the suit for that reason. Neither does Hoffman, though please reach out to him personally.
I can’t speak for others but a correction must be written.
This is an extremely sensitive issue and that article misrepresents me and Hoffman in the least. We support the suit to the extent that we are preserving self-determination only.
Editor’s note: Emilena Turley is the vice mayor for the Queen Creek Town Council.