Turley: One councilman doesn’t speak for entire council on STV incorporation lawsuit issue

Apr 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The entire story (“Town council files lawsuit against San Tan Valley incorporation petitions”) is postured around Robin Benning’s comment that we have to protect our planning area.

In the future please verify with others before posturing an article of such a sensitive nature around one council member’s opinion using we. It should have said that was his opinion then it would have been appropriate to ask others for theirs.

Emilena Turley

I do not support the suit for that reason. Neither does Hoffman, though please reach out to him personally.

I can’t speak for others but a correction must be written.

This is an extremely sensitive issue and that article misrepresents me and Hoffman in the least. We support the suit to the extent that we are preserving self-determination only.

Editor’s note: Emilena Turley is the vice mayor for the Queen Creek Town Council.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie