OPINION: Campaign to raise $5,000 for the Arizona Elk Society

Nov. 28 was the kickoff for the 2017 #GivingTuesday campaign to raise $5,000 for the Arizona Elk Society.
#GivingTuesday is a globally celebrated day of giving that follows Thanksgiving and kicks off the charitable season of giving through the end of the year. It’s your opportunity to make a difference in your community.
Your contributions will help us with our projects for 2018: water for elk, youth camps and our Hunts for Heroes program.
The Arizona Elk Society has accomplished quite a bit in 2017 with your help.
Here is a snapshot of how, together, we have made a difference:
- Received national acclaim for our Long Valley Meadow Riparian Restoration, a 3-mile long project we coordinated and partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish Department, and now serving as a example program for states across the nation to implement.
- Sponsored more than 625 kids participating in our Arizona Elk Society youth programs and camps.
- Hauled more than 100,000 gallons of water and restored water tanks in remote wilderness areas to benefit all drought-stressed wildlife.
- And we supported more than 100 Hunts for Heroes in Arizona, changing lives and giving these disabled veterans new purpose.
Please join us in continuing these great efforts and make your tax-deductible contribution to the Arizona Elk Society. We can’t do this without you.
And… you don’t have to wait. You can start today. Donate at https://www.razoo.com/story/Arizonaelksociety-2017.
Rich Williams
President
Steve Clark
Executive director
Arizona Elk Society
