Opinion: Digital technology is dangerous to the digital family

The digital family and robotic relationships have destroyed the physical communication critical for a healthy and meaningful life of our families, children and next generation.
Wonder why there in an increase in teen suicides and depression among our youth and adults in today’s society? Have you ever asked yourself, why? The Digital Age is destroying the family bond.
Actions have consequences and the Digital Age has created the digital family, which has created the demise of the human connection.
Computers, iPhones, texting, messaging, voicemail messages, social media, i.e. Facebook, Instagram and the ever-loving emailing have created the most impersonal personal relationships for our youth and in our own lives. When I say “relationships” I literally mean, personal, social, employment and even marital relationships.
Every digital relationship acquired since the cell phone was created for public consumption, with features like texting, messaging and FaceTime has robbed our children, our families and society of the meaningful human need to see, touch and observe those we are communicating with. The majority of society now has a dependency on this drug we call technology, and it is destroying civilization and our families.
The new normal is the dependency on phones and computers to satisfy our wants, needs and desires. In today’s society, important conversations, serious and critical, conversations are on cell phones and computers. The most important decisions are made now without even being in the same room to discuss and observe each other.
The human touch is missing and has been eliminated. One would say that this is success in communication and technology, but is it really?
Technological devices have created a “new” society, of adults, teenagers and minors who are more comfortable texting, emailing, Snap Chatting or Face Timing than to address each other in person. Most parents buy their child a cell phone as soon as their child can figure out how a cell phone works. The child starts school and the parents communicate primarily through cell phone calls, or text messages or Facetime.
Take the phone away or any technology they frequently use, like an Xbox or Nintendo game, and if the response you get is an irate child kicking and screaming that they want it back, then there ensues the real problem that has invaded your home, your family and the future relationship you and your family will have forever. Welcome to your digital child, you live in a digital family.
Instantaneous notifications is a two-edge sword. Technology in any form only has the value that you place on it and if it is utilized for more than the mere, “you” knowing your child is safe, or knowing when to pick them up, then the cell phone has become your child’s twin. Essentially, you are competing with technology and you are not as interesting as your child’s phone.
As a parent you are now competing for attention by a cell phone and text messages or a Xbox or Nintendo. These technological devices your children have, do not nurture or cultivate your family. This is a generation of robotic humans with no value for the essence of life because it has been slowly eliminated and replaced by apps, games and text messages, and don’t even get me going on social media.
Today’s teenagers do not know how to communicate. Texting in short one-word answers is not communication. Have you tried to talk to a teenager lately? Try it. They have feelings of awkwardness, having a conversation in short five- or six-word answers, probably because they are use to texting in short replies.
So many teenagers are so tied to their devices, almost since birth, they have been robbed of the deep connection humans have when they engage in conversation. We as parents have to take the responsibility for this, yet parents have also been a victim of this new Digital Age that was thrust upon them without any training or handbook to watch out for the pitfalls and the danger in this new age of technology. Everyone is just going with the flow.
The digital family is under attack. Technology has grabbed hold of your children’s lives and our families. It has won over most of society because without your phone to communicate, how would you feel? There lies the death of the substance that truly enhances all of us. The impersonal connection that we now accept as natural or normal between people is not normal nor is it healthy.
That is why there is so much depression and suicides. The human touch is missing in all aspects of our children’s lives and our lives. The convenience of the digital communication and immediate gratification to communicate on our cell phones with each other, our friends or children, is poisoning the family and society. Humans need human contact, and it needs to be face to face more than pressing “send” on a cellular communication device.
In my small town, we have had three teens commit suicide that of which I am aware of. How many more which have not been reported or traveled through the grapevine? The level of depression among both youth, teen and adults really exists. Why? Because of the Digital Age and the digital family.
The direct impact is destroying the connection that truly enhances the connection of human touch and the human connection. You and your children are more alone than you actually realize. That is why depression is on the rise and that is why you see these teenage suicides. Feeling along and lost and alone in this age hits all age groups. Technology is running humans and humans are addicted!
Some studies have shown that when babies are left alone without human touch they die (https://stpauls.vxcommunity.com/…/Us-Experiment-On-In…/1321).
This is what the Digital Age has culminated and nurtured and which is destroying the family unit and family connection. The Digital Age is killing the digital family. Wake up, America, before you wake up and wonder what happened to your family?
Michelle Dallacroce
Queen Creek
