Opinion: The energy industry is stepping up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey struck the heart of America’s energy sector. Greater Houston is home to dozens of refineries, pipelines and petrochemical plants.
Despite this direct hit, energy prices rose far less they did in the aftermath of past storms, thanks to energy companies’ preparedness. Gasoline prices are already falling in Texas.
Energy companies played an integral role in the hurricane recovery process. They’re committed to doing all they can to serve communities in need. Luckily, their efforts are aided by two factors.
First, energy companies have made their infrastructure far more resilient in recent years, thereby minimizing recovery times in the wake of natural disasters. Second, the energy industry has banded together to facilitate delivery of its refined products to areas affected by Harvey.
To be sure, Harvey was a tragic and enormously costly storm. It killed dozens of people and damaged thousands of homes. It also knocked more than 20 percent of U.S. refining capacity offline.
Several of these refineries closed out of an abundance of caution.
Energy companies interrupted production and took steps to protect employees and facilities. They’ve also beefed up their disaster response protocols, increased coordination with federal and state officials, and created emergency training programs for government response teams.
Naturally, the temporary loss of refining capacity reduced gasoline stockpiles, which pushed up the price of the fuel.
It’s important for consumers to note that price increases won’t last long. Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005, gas prices rose sharply, but began decreasing in a matter of days.
Today, the energy sector is better equipped to handle hurricane-related disruptions. In the past decade, thanks to an American energy renaissance, domestic energy production has doubled. Companies now pump 9.2 million barrels of oil a day. Our nation is the world’s number one producer of oil and natural gas.
Thanks to this production, U.S. gasoline supplies remain abundant. In Harvey’s wake, America had 230 million barrels of stored gasoline — more than it had before Hurricanes Rita and Ike hit.
Companies are working as hard as possible to boost these reserves even further. Across the country, refineries are delaying regularly scheduled maintenance to increase production and ensure drivers receive the fuel they need.
Federal and state governments are lending a hand. Governments have eased transportation restrictions to facilitate crude oil’s journey from refineries and oil tankers to consumers’ gas tanks. The Department of Homeland Security issued a Jones Act waiver that allows companies to ship diesel and gasoline to hurricane-afflicted states on foreign-owned tankers.
The resilience is already apparent to drivers. In the week after Harvey’s arrival, the national average gasoline price rose 27 cents — half of the increase motorists faced after Katrina.
Energy companies’ resilient infrastructure and elastic refining capabilities helped mitigate Harvey’s disastrous effects. Firms are also adopting a very hands-on approach to hurricane relief.
When Harvey impeded the city of Beaumont’s water service, Exxon dispatched helicopters carrying water and toiletries to the area. After 400 employees at Occidental Petroleum were forced to evacuate their homes, the company put everyone up — along with their families — at nearby hotels.
The devastation and suffering caused by Harvey won’t vanish with the receding waters. But hurricane victims can take some comfort from the knowledge that no matter how long recovery takes, the energy sector is here for them.
Michelle Ray
Publishing editor
Independent Journal-Review, Media Group of America
