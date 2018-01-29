Opinion: Need to get dirty money out of Arizona politics

It does not take an insider to tell you that dirty money has corrupted our local representatives and has played a heavy hand in a lot of the unpopular policies coming out of Legislature.
For instance, SB 1431, now known Proposition 305, would expand the “Empowerment Scholarship Account” system (aka private school vouchers) and that would cripple the already starving Arizona K-12 system.
Fortunately, a group of citizens collected thousands of signatures with a petition drive that now ensures we can vote on this giveaway. We’ll have a chance to say “no” with one loud voice in November’s elections.
This story is just one of dozens. Organizations with their own agenda roll into our state and start spending big money to get their way. They then funnel this money through innocent sounding committees in order to get their way and avoid revealing their identities.
In my opinion, we can solve this problem by tightening our campaign finance system via constitutional amendment. Thankfully, we Arizonans can push for the Outlaw Dirty Money constitutional amendment campaign to help us.
I encourage everyone and anyone who reads this to visit OutlawDirtyMoney.com to find out how you can help collect signatures and get dirty money out of Arizona politics once and for all.
John Bower
Peoria, Arizona
