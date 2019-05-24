Palmaymesa: Mandatory military or Peace Corps service needed

We should implement a policy of mandatory military service for all upon graduation from high school.

Dan Palmaymesa

In the case of those who drop out, make the service mandatory at age 18. If they are unfit for military service, then service in the Peace Corps would be an acceptable alternative.

If the person is not able to serve in the Peace Corps, then a third alternative could be public service in a public works program, such as assisting in repairing roads and bridges, allowing them to learn a trade.

Four years of service in these endeavors should be enough time for most people to mature into responsible human beings.

This plan should include all natural born citizens, all naturalized citizens and all other legal residents of the USA.

Queen Creek