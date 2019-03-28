Rogers: Get regular checkups, understand family history of cancer

Four times in my life, I’ve sat across from a doctor and heard the words you never want to hear: “Keith, you have cancer.”

The first time, it was testicular cancer. The second time it was kidney, followed shortly thereafter by thyroid. And in 2011, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

I’ve spent many of my 59 years fighting cancer in one form or another. And now, three years after successfully completing my most recent treatment, I’m determined to make my battle even more meaningful.

Since beating prostate cancer in 2016, I’ve become an outspoken advocate for prevention. I share my story daily, it seems, with friends, coworkers and even strangers I meet at the coffee shop or grocery store – all in the hopes that they’ll be motivated to put their health, and themselves, first.

My best piece of advice? Schedule regular checkups with your primary care doctors, and don’t be afraid to ask for a referral or second opinion if something doesn’t seem right. You absolutely must be your own best advocate: know what tests are recommended for your gender, your age and ethnicity. It is also important to understand your family history of cancer.

During my battle with prostate cancer, I was fortunate to receive treatment with urologist Farshid Sadeghi, MD, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, who encourages his male patients to know their family histories and the risk factors for the disease. For example, if you’re African-American, like I am, or have an immediate blood relative with prostate cancer, you’re at a higher risk. And by the time you’re 40— especially if you’re African-American or have a first-degree relative with the disease — you should begin to have discussions about the appropriate screening protocols with your doctor.

In the fight against all types of cancers, CTCA recommends the following:

Maintain a healthy weight and make an effort to exercise most days of the week — and yes, walking counts.

If you’re a smoker, stop smoking or consult a health care professional for strategies to help you quit.

Follow recommended screening guidelines for your age, gender and family history — and if cancer runs in your family, ask your doctor about your options for genetic testing. CTCA also offers these helpful tips to help decipher the three “R’s” of cancer prevention: risk factors, recommendations and rationale. And of course, be sure to ask your doctor what’s appropriate for you, as guidelines change from time to time.

In short, you can’t let your fear of the unknown keep you from getting regular checkups — or from investigating something that doesn’t seem quite right. Take it from me: If you have all of the information and listen to your body, you can start fighting sooner.

Keith Rogers

Queen Creek