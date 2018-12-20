Ruhser: Queen Creek district preschool programs preparing little learners for the future

Queen Creek Unified School District is proud to provide a variety of preschool options to engage preschool students, ages 3-5, in social and emotional learning and pre-academics.

Recent research shows that students who attend public preschool programs enter kindergarten better prepared than students who don’t.

The overarching goal of our program is to provide students a safe learning environment where they are able to participate in developmentally appropriate learning opportunities to increase social-emotional learning, problem-solving skills, vocabulary and pre-academic skills such as early literacy, numeracy, science and social studies.

Safety is our No. 1 priority. Our schools are designed to prevent access to unauthorized people and our preschool teachers ensure that our students are escorted to the appropriate adults at dismissal time.

Our tuition programs are fully licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and maintain low teacher-to-student ratios. Ensuring appropriate student-to-adult ratios means that students are well-supervised during their learning day.

In addition, we are committed to staffing our programs with highly qualified individuals to maintain and continually improve the quality of our program options.

Every preschool classroom is staffed with a certified teacher who has an Early Childhood Endorsement and a para-educator.

Hiring certified Early Childhood educators means that our teachers understand the developmental stages and expectations for young children.

In our classrooms, you will see students engaging in learning using instructional technology, small group and whole group teacher-led instruction, cooperative learning, hands-on learning in science and art, as well as learning through play.

Teachers plan and prepare lessons that follow the Arizona Early Learning Standards.

Additionally, we know that our little learners do their best learning through play. For this reason, our classrooms are set up to provide fun and engaging learning opportunities.

QCUSD is proud to offer these high-quality services at a competitive rate. Our tuition costs are equal to or in many instances less than other preschool options.

It’s not too late to enroll your little learner. There are some seats available at our three preschool locations. Contact us today for additional information and/or to schedule a tour.

Aubrey Ruhser

Preschool coordinator

Queen Creek Unified School District