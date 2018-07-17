Sinema: Trade war threatens four of Arizona’s five C’s

When I was in elementary school, we were taught the five C’s of Arizona: Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus and Climate. The five C’s are essential ingredients to Arizona’s history and our shared identity. They’re also staples of our economy, supporting thousands of jobs in communities across the state.

Unfortunately, an escalating and unnecessary trade war threatens four of Arizona’s five C’s, as well as a range of other Arizona-made products from apples to manufactured goods to wine.

In the last several months, the administration has imposed steep tariffs on friendly countries and competitors alike, and those countries have hit back with their own tariffs on American goods. This is not only bad for business, it threatens the very way of life that has sustained families and communities in Queen Creek and across Arizona for generations.

Last week, I joined with my Republican colleague Mike Gallagher to introduce a bill to allow Congress to review the administration’s tariff proposals and overturn them if they don’t put the best interests of Arizona families first. When trade policies hurt Arizona and threaten our jobs, Congress should step up and take action to protect our state and strengthen our economy.

No one wins a trade war, and Arizona in particular has a lot to lose. Towns like Queen Creek that rely on cotton and other exports could be hit especially hard.

For a state like ours, trade wars raise prices on everyday goods and cut off markets for home-grown products. A recent report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce suggests that even the price of new vehicles could go up by as much as $5,000.

These escalating trade actions effectively create a tax on businesses, farmers, and families alike—directly affecting everyday folks across Arizona.

For cotton growers around Queen Creek, the trade war isn’t taking place thousands of miles away. The trade war is playing out in the fields and at kitchen tables, and it’s happening at the worst possible moment. The prospect of dropping global cotton prices already has some Arizona cotton growers worried about staying in business. The trade war is putting local growers at a disadvantage, threatening family farms that for generations have been an integral part of Arizona’s economy.

These aren’t just hypothetical or down-the-road risks. I’ve heard from family farmers and businesses across our state who are already feeling two major effects of the trade war: cancelled orders and rising costs. This explains why the Arizona Farm Bureau and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce are deeply concerned about the chaotic trade policies coming from the administration.

We need to work together to change these policies so they don’t hold back Queen Creek or any other agricultural community in our state.

We know that when Arizona businesses, manufacturers and farmers compete on a level playing field, our communities prosper. I’m working across the aisle to level that playing field so communities like Queen Creek can thrive.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona’s Ninth District