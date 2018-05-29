Solis: Thank you for article on executive sessions
Hello Richard,
Read your very good article, “Executive sessions: An examination of the closed-door ritual at QC council meetings.”
Finally someone is checking on those meetings.
Let them know that someone is watching and listening.
Keep them on their toes.
Hope to read more of this coverage.
Felipe Solis
Queen Creek
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.