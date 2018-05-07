Speak Out: Moved to San Tan Valley to be rural Arizonans

I am taking you up on your invitation in the May 1, 2018, Queen Creek Independent, page 6, to comment on the potential incorporation of an area called San Tan Valley, Arizona, 85140.
We moved here to continue to be rural Arizonans. We know what it is like to be forced out for the sake of “progress” of rural Arizona now called south Gilbert. It was painful, very painful. Living most of our adult lives in one place with beautiful views of farmland as far as the eye could see. We were also farmers. Waking up every day to the sounds of birds, farm equipment, dust and planted crops was wonderful. It was a life we cherished. Putting our hands into the soil each and every day was a blessing from God which we never took for granted.
Our hearts were broken and really have never healed; and not likely to. We had to scramble for another place to live and buy. We have always been homeowners but looked at the prospect of turning into renters at the time because there were zero properties we could afford to live in must less own. Praying feverishly was an understatement. In the 11th hour, a place came on the market from another farmer we knew. Hence, the home became ours more than a dozen years ago.
Here in 85140, which then was called the area of Queen Creek, 85142, we were no longer farmers as there was no available land to own and/or tenant farm. So, we went from owning our own land and tenant farming our neighbor’s land to no land, a house on a very small, non-HOA lot (thank you Lord Jesus) with farmland 3/4 surrounding us and three neighbors on top of us.
As I write this letter to you my heart is pounding out of my chest and my eyes are filled with everlasting tears. Now, a handful of anonymous power-hunger people want to push us rural folks out again by incorporating a farming area and putting houses all over it. Where is our self-determination? Where is it written that our self-determination has expired? And now, we have to live under the bully system?
Believe it or not more people per square-inch of land does not equal prosperity; it ends in old dilapidated properties and poverty because there are still not jobs in sight that pay a living wage to the masses that will be duped into moving here.
All we have now is purposeful noisy and nosey neighbors, a two -lane road that is now a highway where city people fly through twice a day, around the clock interrupting our way of life and peace. We are no longer allowed to go to Queen Creek to the library without paying huge yearly fees (libraries that were intended to be free) because we are in this San Tan Valley area also called Area “A” by Pinal County. We have people running amuck not respecting the Pinal County established rules and regulations that were enacted for the safety of all regarding burning, digging without calling Blue Stake now called Arizona 811. The county has turned a blind eye to all of its citizens because of a few power-hunger anonymous individuals wanting to potentially incorporate our area without asking us what we want.
Will things get better? No. Taxes will, for a fact, go up. The new society, if they are able to deceive enough people to pull this stunt off, will have to be paid for. And trust me, they will not be having charity fundraisers to pay for their newly created expenditures. We already pay for the schools, water districts, libraries, roads, county supervisors salaries, support staff and regulator salaries and plus, in our property taxes. Because, why? We already have a lifestyle and infrastructure to pay for. This group wants to incorporate us, which in turn will pile more taxes on top of what we already pay to Pinal County government and school districts to pay for their salaries, their support-staff salaries, fixing roads and other infrastructure costs not to mention paying for all the start-up costs and mistakes that will be made by non-professional leaders. This, my friend, is a very good example of triple taxation.
We live rural because we are not rich, because we want to and we get by. Living rural we live under double taxation because we cannot afford to live in towns or cities nor do we want to. And because we want the peace and quiet of open land and putting our hands into the soil to survive until the Lord calls us home.
This is our choice, our self-determination and we need to continue to have life as we choose.
Editor’s note: The above letter was written by someone in San Tan Valley, ZIP code 85140, who asked to remain anonymous.
