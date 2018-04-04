I want to offer my sincere thanks to the women of the Phoenix area who selflessly donated a piece of themselves to breast cancer research.
On Saturday, March 3, nearly 100 women allowed my colleagues and me to collect samples of their healthy breast tissue for use by the Komen Tissue Bank at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis.
The tissue bank, a resource within the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research Laboratories at IU School of Medicine, is the only normal breast tissue bio-repository of its kind in the world.
By comparing samples from women without breast cancer to those with the disease, researchers from around the world will be able to identify important differences. The goal is to use this information to develop new ways to prevent and treat breast cancer.
In addition to the tissue donors, special thanks goes to our medical partner and host, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Lida Mina, a breast oncologist at Banner who was previously at the IU Simon Cancer Center.
Also, much appreciation goes to our community partners — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Beta Omega Chapter; Bianca Morales; Black Nurses Association, Greater Phoenix Area; Greater Phoenix Urban League; and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Phi Iota Chapter — as well as the 200 volunteers for their tireless energy that ensured a smooth event.
I would also like to acknowledge the news media, including the Queen Creek Independent, for its coverage of this important event.
Again, Phoenix, thank you. Your selfless act will undoubtedly help us in the fight against breast cancer.
Anna Maria Storniolo, M.D.
Executive director
Komen Tissue Bank at IU Simon Cancer Center
Professor of clinical medicine
Indiana University School of Medicine
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.