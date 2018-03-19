A big thank you to all who have donated to Pan de Vida children. We are doing amazing things with your donation.
For those of you who have not filed your state taxes, please remember that couples can give up to $800 when filing as a couple and a single person filing their state tax can donate up to $400 and receive a $1 per $1 credit back from the Arizona State Credit Department.
Thank you and blessings for the lives you will help transform.
Also, you can help to make our dream of building a community garden in the neighborhood of the Valley of the Sun Estates a reality. The garden would provide fresh vegetables for this rural community as well as create an environment for the working poor families to bond and learn the core fundamentals of gardening and healthy living.
The community center will provide health, social and educational services for the neighborhood. The children and their families would benefit from tutoring, health checkup and dental screenings, nutritional and English classes, after-school and early learning programs, summer school and lunch programs. Also, other assistance programs such as income-tax filing and student and adult computers classes, access to the website for work, school and social services, a senior center and a place for families to build community. Programs such as these are not currently available to these families due to distance and lack of transportation.
To find out how you can change the lives of these children and their families call 480-688-6326, email mary.gloria@pandevida.tv or send a donation to Pan de Vida Foundation, P.O Box 745 Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
Mary Gloria
Pan de Vida Foundation
Queen Creek
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.