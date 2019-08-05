Thornton: What are the Queen Creek Issues & Experts we ought to explore?

I was once told the virtue of the newspaper business — more acutely the idea of journalism itself — is found between the lines of art and science.

The pursuit of journalistic truth is often a clumsy enterprise focused on identifying public issues and finding experts who can provide insights to variables that impact the issue at-hand.

But when facts change, so does the truth.

To a degree it is that pursuit that could explain enterprise or maybe even investigative journalism, but aside from the written word, and perhaps the initial shock and awe, not a whole lot changes.

But when people come together — or rather when good, hyperlocal conscientious journalism spurs the activity — change seems to come.

Either in Town Halls, church cafeterias or local school houses, in the United States of America the power is and always will be with the people.

It is the belief: The power of bringing people together that fuels our Issues & Experts Series, which is an endeavor of Independent Newsmedia.

One of our core missions at the Queen Creek Independent newspaper is the publishing of purposeful information that encourages and supports meaningful community involvement, and that provides local residents with the knowledge and promise of participation they need to make rational decisions about public issues.

An extension of those core principals is the Issues and Experts Series, which is, of course, inspired by the First Amendment.

But for our next installment, we want to know what you, our readership thinks of these four topics:

A Queen Creek or San Tan Valley housing summit where we would dissect both the Maricopa County and Pinal County housing markets, greater-area trends and explore the latest in luxury development. Furthermore, this could be an avenue to further the discussion surrounding affordable housing.

A forum hosted on identity theft where we would offer an overview of the issue, how to protect yourself and invite local tech, security and police officials to provide expert testimony.

The rural and growth paradigm and how those perception continues to shape local politics and de development desires. Here we would bring in municipal experts, political strategists and business leaders to find unity between neighboring communities and ideas.

The Independent community business summit. This event could be taken together or separate where we would invite town and education leaders, locally elected and locally engaged to participate in an overview discussion on public issues impacting the quality of life of those who call the Town of Queen Creek home.

Do you have any thoughts on what we should be discussing? If so, please drop me a line at tthornton@newszap.com.

