Turko: Arizona foster care tax credit remains a sure thing

While a state of limbo lingers as legislators work to conform Arizona tax law to changes in the federal tax code, one thing remains certain – there is an easy way to help children in foster care.

The Arizona foster care tax credit reduces your state income tax obligation one dollar for every dollar you give to a qualifying Arizona foster care organizations. That means when you give $100 now, you will get that $100 back in the form of a lower state income tax bill. The tax credit limits are $500 for individuals and $1,000 for a couple filing a joint return.

Relationships matter. And that’s not just some warm and fuzzy catchphrase. It’s science.

Research shows that positive relationships regulate the brain’s stress response system and promote healthy development in children. That is why placing a child in foster care in a family setting is so important.

Research also shows that children and youth in foster care who have a mentor in their lives do better in school and have stronger relationships with parents, teachers and peers.

For more than 30 years, the mission of Aid to Adoption of Special Kids has been to ensure every child in foster care has a committed adult who cares deeply about them, whether that be adoptive parent, foster parent or mentor.

Relationships matter. The Arizona foster care tax credit helps AASK build positive relationships for children in foster care.

Julie Turko

Director of development

Aid to Adoption of Special Kids