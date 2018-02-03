Barney to step down as county supervisor to oversee East Valley Partnership

Supervisor Denny Barney, District 1, will be transitioning out of his position on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to assume a new role as president and CEO of East Valley Partnership.
EVP CEO and former Gilbert Mayor, John Lewis, will step down at the end of May. Supervisor Barney has agreed to serve as part-time CEO, without pay, effective June 1, according to a press release.
As his role at the Partnership expands, Supervisor Barney will resign his seat on the board of supervisors, likely in 2019, according to the release.
“It’s never easy to leave a job you enjoy, but the chance to have a direct influence on economic development in the region my family helped found is one I couldn’t pass up” said Supervisor Barney in the press release. “At the same time, I know I have a responsibility to the people who elected me to the board of supervisors, and I want to honor their trust and support by ensuring my job with the board is a primary focus for the remainder of my time in office.”
Supervisor Barney was elected in 2012 and served as board chairman in 2014 and 2017. His district includes Queen Creek, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, West Mesa and Ahwatukee.
“Denny and I joined the board at the same time. He has been a good colleague and friend for the past five years,” said current Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Chucri, District 2. “I’ve appreciated his perspective and leadership. I am confident he will continue to represent the East Valley well in his new role.”
Maricopa County is governed by five district supervisors, each representing a geographic area of roughly the same population. County supervisors are elected positions and serve four-year terms.
Arizona Revised Statute 16-230(A)2 will determine the way in which Supervisor Barney’s seat will be filled.
East Valley Partnership was created in 1982 as a 501(c)(6) nonpartisan coalition of civic, business, education and political leaders dedicated to the economic development and promotion of the East Valley of Greater Phoenix.
The partnership advocates in areas such as economic development, education, transportation and infrastructure, arts and health care.
“The way I look at it, these two roles complement each other well and have in common the desire to make Maricopa County, and the East Valley in particular, a desirable place to work and live for generations to come,” said Supervisor Barney.