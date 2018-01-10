Chucri elected chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Chairman Steve Chucri outlines vision for 2018
Speaking as the newly elected chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Steve Chucri, District 2, pledged “a new commitment to the hard work involved in building a smart, sustainable future,” according to a press release.
Focusing on the challenges that “stretch beyond the present day,” Mr. Chucri discussed the ways in which the nation’s fastest-growing county can create a healthier urban environment, which includes cleaner air, fewer heat-related illnesses and deaths, and greater investment in energy innovation.
“The innovative companies bringing the work of the future to Maricopa County want to know that life in the desert is sustainable. That they can make a long-term investment here because we are making a long-term investment here,” Mr. Chucri said during a speech to elected officials, county employees and members of the public and media.
Mr. Chucri was elected unanimously Jan. 10 during the annual “Passing of the Gavel” ceremony. He takes over for Denny Barney, District 1.
The newly elected chairman praised by name each of his colleagues on the board as well as County Manager Joy Rich as he discussed the progress made over the past several years.
Accomplishments include a balanced budget; AAA credit rating; service costs below counterparts in the region; new investments in technology and infrastructure; and a reformed regulatory environment, according to the release.
“We have grown not because we have asked how government can intervene in every issue. We have grown because we have asked how government can best serve the resilient people who want to make a better life here,” said Mr. Chucri.
Mr. Chucri has served on the board of supervisors since 2013. His last chairmanship was in 2015, and he was re-elected to a second term on the board in 2016. He is also the president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association.
In his speech, Mr. Chucri suggested closer work with Arizona State University on atmospheric research, and public-private partnerships on priorities such as job creation, reducing recidivism, and homelessness.
He said Maricopa County should focus on being a government that optimizes.
“Every dollar. Every piece of data. Every connection. All with the goal of building a better community,” he explained. “Government can’t and shouldn’t do everything. But this is the year we will take what we do well and optimize it, so we can say to our friends and neighbors, we are using tax dollars wisely and we are making lives better.”
The public can watch the entire speech, read the full transcript or learn more about Chairman Chucri on the District 2 website.
Mr. Chucri represents Maricopa County District 2, a 1,624.74-square-mile area that includes the following communities: Apache Junction, Carefree, Cave Creek, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Scottsdale, according to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors website.
Former chairman Denny Barney represents Maricopa County District 1, a 244.56-square-mile area that includes the following communities: Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe and Ahwatukee-Phoenix, according to the website.