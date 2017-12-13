County event Dec. 16 to help homeless animals find ‘fur-ever’ home

Pinal County Animal Care and Control presents the “2017 Fun-Nally” event this weekend.
The cost to take home any dog will be $12; the cost for any cat will be $10.
The event takes place at the Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter, 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande. The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.
All adoption fees for any animal on the 12 Strays of Christmas is waived, according to a press release.
Along with the reduced adoption fees, Santa Paws will be on hand to take pictures with pets. There will be a silent auction and raffle along with a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“Our shelter is packed and we would like to see these great animals find a great home,” said Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael in the release. “Please remember with an adoption you become the guardian of that pet for life. Please make sure you will make that commitment to taking care of that animal before you adopt. Too many times, pets have been given as gifts and then abandoned. We want to make sure the pet is a good fit for your home and family for a long time.”
The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The shelter’s phone number is 520-509-3555 or 3-1-1 for those who are in the county.
The shelter’s website is https://goo.gl/G9iYUg. It can be found on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol.