Input sought from all users at Vulture Mountains Recreation Area development meeting

Open house-style public meeting scheduled for Dec. 7 in Wickenburg
The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on design and development for two parcels of land in the Vulture Mountains Recreation Area outside of Wickenburg.
The leased parcels, totaling 1,046 acres, are on the southern and norther portions of the land, and fall under the Bureau of Land Management’s Recreation and Public Purposes Act.
The R&PP Act allows for state and local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply for the leasing of public lands for the construction and maintenance of facilities such as schools, fire stations and parks, according to a press release.
“Maricopa County has been working closely with the Bureau of Land Management and community to come up with a plan that opens another beautiful area to outdoor enthusiasts,” said Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman, District 4, in the release.
An open house style public meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St. in Wickenburg.
A presentation highlighting the proposed designs and development will begin promptly at 6:15 p.m.
During the open house-style meeting, staff from Maricopa County’s Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Transportation and EPS – the firm contracted to complete the final design and engineering for the project – will be available to answer questions as guests review maps of the proposed facilities.
The plans contain the development of a wide variety of recreational facilities, within R&PP guidelines, such as:
- day-use area with trailheads;
- super playground;
- nature center and amphitheater;
- overnight camp ground;
- OHV campground, staging areas; and
- amenities associated with both day and overnight use.
The Bureau of Land Management will analyze the plan in accordance with the agency’s approved land use plan, Wickenburg Travel Management Plan and BLM’s mission to manage, protect and improve lands in a manner to serve the needs of the American people.
Questions regarding the meeting may be directed to Lauren Bromley, parks and open space planner for Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, at LaurenBromley@mail.maricopa.gov.
Additional information on the Vulture Mountains Recreation Area and the upcoming public meeting may be found on the website at www.maricopacountyparks.net/.