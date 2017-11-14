San Tan Valley manufactured home park change before Pinal County board Nov. 30

Reducing a parcel size for a manufactured home park planned in San Tan Valley is to be discussed at the Thursday, Nov. 30, meeting of the Pinal County Board of Adjustment and Appeals. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Pinal County Operations Center Hearing Room, Administration Building F, 31 N. Pinal St. in Florence, according to a public notice.
A public hearing is slated to be held on case BA-026-17, an application by Barbara Johnson, landowner, requesting a variance to allow a reduction in the minimum required parcel size for a manufactured home park zone from 10 acres to 9.69 acres to allow for improvements and
continued use of the property east of Ironwood on East Ranch Road in San Tan Valle.)
Information regarding the case can be found online at:
http://pinalcountyaz.gov/CommunityDevelopment/Planning/Pages/NoticeofHearing.aspx#
For more information on the case, call 520-866-6442.