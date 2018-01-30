MCDOT to host open house about transportation needs in the county

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation will hold a public open house Wednesday, Feb. 7, to provide information and gather input regarding future transportation needs of Maricopa County residents.
The MCDOT Small Area Transportation Study will examine current and future traffic volumes and patterns in the area bounded by Higley Road, Hunt Highway, Chandler Heights Road and Ellsworth Road. This study will identify a roadway network to address the transportation needs of current and future residents.
People are welcome to stop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the event site at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek, to speak to MCDOT team members.
Information, maps and exhibits will be available for viewing during the meeting.
For more information, call 602-506-4176.