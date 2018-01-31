Pinal County Air Quality adding monitors for Johnson Ranch

Pinal County’s Air Quality Department announced on Monday, Jan. 29, that two new monitors for measuring hydrogen sulfide have arrived, according to a press release.
One has been installed and the second is expected to be in operation by the end of the week, Joe Pyritz, spokesman for Pinal County, said during a phone interview Jan. 31.
“One resident has volunteered his house so we can place a monitor there,” stated District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman in the release. “I am focused on getting this problem under control and allow these residents a chance to live without the stench from sewage ponds. It’s a quality of life issue and we are using all available methods to deal with it.”
Air Quality Director Mike Sundblom said he has received numerous complaints from area residents about the stench. The department is working closely with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to solve the issue.
“We are working with an ADEQ modeler to identify a location for the second new monitor,” Mr. Sandblom said in the release. “The location will be near the predicted maximum concentration location based upon a modeling analysis.”