Pinal County copper mine land exchange claims, objection period closes Jan. 29

As evaluations continue for the proposed land exchange between the federal government and Resolution Copper Mining LLC for a copper mine near Superior in Pinal County, the U.S. Forest Service has established a comment period for those with federal or private land claims.
Persons claiming such properties or having any liens, encumbrances, or other claims relating to the lands being considered for exchange must file their claims or objections within 45 days after Dec. 15 – the initial publication date of the legal notice. The period will close Jan. 29.
Among the publications scheduled to print the Legal Notice are: Arizona Capitol Times, Payson Roundup, Sierra Vista Herald, Arizona Daily Star, Arizona Daily Sun, Arizona Silver Belt, San Carlos Apache Moccasin, Foothills Focus, Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner.
Lands involved in the exchange include:
- A 2,422-acre section on the Tonto National Forest — generally known as the “Oak Flat Federal Parcel”, which includes the Oak Flat campground. This section would transfer to Resolution Copper Mining, LLC
- 5,344 acres of private land on 8 parcels located within Arizona
- Five of the eight non-federal parcels would transfer to the Forest Service and include Turkey Creek in Gila County; Tangle Creek in Yavapai County; Cave Creek in Maricopa County; East Clear Creek in Coconino County; and Apache Leap South End in Pinal County
- Three of the eight non-federal parcels would transfer to the Bureau of Land Management and would include the Lower San Pedro River in Pinal County; Dripping Springs in Pinal and Gila Counties; and Appleton Ranch in Santa Cruz County
E-mail submissions to: comments@resolutionmineeis.us. Postal submissions should be sent to: Resolution Land Exchange Comments, PO Box 34468, Phoenix, AZ 85067-4468. Ways to submit comments also can be found on the project website at: http://www.resolutionmineeis.us/public-involvement.
According to Tonto National Forest project manager Mary Rasmussen, this outreach is separate and distinct from public scoping which has already been completed for the Resolution Copper Project and Land Exchange Environmental Impact Statement and the Apache Leap Special Management Area Plan.
“Submissions are limited to those with claims, liens or encumbrances relating to the private or federal lands outlined in Section 3003 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2015,” Ms. Rasmussen said.