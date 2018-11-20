Pinal County middle schools compete in Central Arizona College math contest

Central Arizona College’s math department recently hosted the 2018 Middle School Math Contest at the CAC Corporate Center in Casa Grande.

More than 130 students from 12 schools throughout Pinal County participated.

In the overall school rankings, Combs Middle School finished first, Circle Cross Ranch Middle School took second and Casa Grande Villago Middle School took third.

In the team competiton, Circle Cross Ranch with Ruby Miles and Mazzie Manning took first. Walker Butte K-8, comprised of Mahonri Jones and Charlie Klotz, took second and Florence K-8, comprised of Sarah Freeland and Richard Lamb, took third.

Following are the top three placings for the team and individual competitions, as well as the top three school rankings.

In the individual competition, Justin Navarre of Combs Middle School took first, while Viktor Wittner of Villago finished second. Bryce Ludlow of Grande Innovation Academy and Braxton Foster of Combs tied for third.

Editor’s Note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.