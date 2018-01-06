Pinal County Superior Courthouse to house CASA KidZone

Ribbon-cutting ceremony/open house is set for Jan. 9
Walking into a courthouse can be scary for anyone, but especially for a child. In an effort to help the youngest victims, Pinal County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board and the Court Appointed Special Advocate program have teamed up to make a child’s experience a little less stressful and “kid friendly,” according to a press release.
The official ribbon cutting and open house for CASA Kidzone will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, on the fourth floor at the Pinal County Superior Courthouse, 971 Jason Lopez Circle in Florence.
From books and toys to decorated walls and puzzles, the volunteers have created a CASA Kidzone waiting area for children who need to be present at court hearings. The room has been designed and decorated by volunteers.
Superior Court Administration provided the room and volunteers funded the project through donations from the Arizona Department of Corrections. The room will be available to victim advocates, CASA volunteers, caseworkers, attorneys, etc. who are working with children.