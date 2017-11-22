Pinal County surplus property auction to be held Dec. 14

Eight county-owned parcels will be up for sale
People looking to own a piece of Pinal County property will get a chance on Thursday, Dec. 14, as an auction will be held for eight different lots across the county.
These are lots the county owns and are looking to get back on the tax rolls, according to a press release.
The auction will take place at the Palo Verde Conference room inside the Historic Pinal County Court House, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.; the auction will begin at 10 a.m.
The range of the opening bids will start from as low as $650 to as high at $172,000.
Interested parties can research the parcels by visiting the county’s website. Parcel numbers are given below.
Questions should be directed to Bob Pate, Pinal County Public Works real estate manager, at Robert.Pate@pinalcountyaz.gov.
Auction docket:
LOT # 1 – NW corner of West Plum Tree Drive & Pepper Tree Lane, Casa Grande, AZ, APN # 503-74-414. Legal Description: LOT 3, BLOCK 162, CASA GRANDE WEST UNIT # 5, recorded in Book 15 of Maps, Page 1. OPENING BID: $1530.00
LOT # 2 – West Tonalea Drive / West of Pepper Tree Lane, Casa Grande, AZ, APN # 503-74-432. Legal Description: LOT 3, BLOCK 168, CASA GRANDE WEST UNIT # 5, recorded in Book 15 of Maps, Page 1. OPENING BID: $1,000.00
LOT #3 – Southwest corner of Arica Road (extended) and Peart Road, Casa Grande, AZ, APN # 511-35-015. Legal Description: The East half of the NE Quarter, NE Quarter of Section 21, Township 7S, Range 6E, GSRB&M. / 20 acres. OPENING BID: $36,000.00
LOT #4 – 3815 West Shira Street, Eloy, AZ, APN # 404-02-022. Legal Description: LOT 13, BLOCK B, TOLTEC ARIZONA VALLEY UNIT 1, recorded in Book 10 of Maps, page 51. OPENING BID: $1620.00
LOT #5 – 5957 West Hunt Highway, Queen Creek, AZ, APN # 509-04-007. Legal Description: LOT 26, SAN TAN RANCHES UNIT 3, recorded in Book 15 of Maps, page 9. EXCEPT drainage way and box culvert located in the northeast corner of said Lot 26. OPENING BID: $172,000.00
LOT #6 – 1047 West Carousel Drive, Arizona City, AZ, APN # 407-12-873. Legal Description: LOT 873, ARIZONA CITY #12, recorded in Book 16 of Maps, Page 15. OPENING BID: $2200.00
LOT # 7A – 3615 North Gadsden Drive, Eloy, AZ, APN # 403-12-147. Legal Description: LOT 8, BLOCK G, TOLTEC ARIZONA VALLEY #13, recorded in Book 11 of Maps, Page 59. / (Sold in combination with Docket item 7B / contiguous properties). OPENING BID: $650.00
LOT # 7B – 3625 North Gadsden Drive, Eloy, AZ, APN # 403-12-148. Legal Description: LOT 9, BLOCK G, TOLTEC ARIZONA VALLEY #13, recorded in Book 11 of Maps, Page 59. / (Sold in combination with Docket item 7A / contiguous properties). OPENING BID: $650.00
Auction procedures:
- Live auction will begin at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration.
- Auction location: Palo Verde Room in the Historic Pinal County Court House, 31 N. Pinal St., Florence, AZ.
- All registered bidders will be allowed to participate; registration will be done prior to the start of the auction. A form of valid picture identification will be required for bidder participation.
- Payment must be made on the day of the auction.
- Acceptable forms of payment are cash, certified check or verifiable line of credit.
- If payment is made by certified check the deed will be delivered after the check has cleared.
- Conveyance will be by quit claim deed.
- All properties sold as-is with no warranty of any kind.
- A minimum bid will be established for each property based on 90 percent of appraised fair market value.
- Pinal County Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 403-12-147 and 403-12-148 located within the town of Eloy are contiguous and will be sold and appraised as one property / approximately 1 acre in total.
- Specifics of the surplus property auction will be advertised and published in various Pinal County newspapers under the legal notice sections and on the Pinal County home page.
- Questions should be directed to Bob Pate, Pinal County Public Works real estate manager. His e-mail is Robert.Pate@pinalcountyaz.gov; his phone number is 520-866-6981.