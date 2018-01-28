Ramp detours at State Route 87 and I-10 interchange begin Jan. 29

Drivers in Pinal County should plan for ramp closures and detours between Interstate 10 and State Route 87 beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, and continuing until late fall 2018.
The restrictions are to accommodate construction of the new SR 87 alignment, in conjunction with the I-10 widening project underway near Picacho. Directional signage will be in place to direct motorists and identify detours in the area.
Allow extra travel time and use caution in the work zone while the following restrictions are in place:
- Ramp closed: Southbound SR 87 to Westbound I-10. Detour: Cross I-10 on southbound SR 87; continue to the Fifth Street/Phillips Road underpass and exit onto westbound I-10.
- Ramp closed: Exit 211B – Eastbound I-10 to Northbound SR 87 loop ramp. Detour Use Exit 211A, and continue to the Fifth Street/Phillips Road underpass. Exit at the frontage road to access northbound SR 87.
Learn more about I-10 widening on the project website: azdot.gov/SR87Picacho
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.