Smith appointed to oversee voter-approved Pinal Regional Transportation Plan

On Nov. 7, Pinal County voters approved a 20-year Regional Transportation Plan and a half-cent sales tax dedicated to funding the plan.
Andy Smith, public works principal planner, has been appointed by the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority as general manager.
He will begin assisting the Pinal Regional Transportation Board with coordinating the implementation of the plan, according to a press release from the county.
Mr. Smith is the transportation planning supervisor for the Pinal County Public Works Department.
He has more than 25 years in state and county government in the areas of traffic engineering, safety, partnering and transportation planning disciplines.
Mr. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in public administration from Alabama-based Troy University.
The new PRTA general manager will begin working with the board members of the Pinal RTA as they begin establishing the following items, approved in the Regional Transportation Plan:
- Establish by-laws for the following:
- Pinal Regional Transportation Authority
- Technical Advisory Committee
- Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee
- Establish the Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee
- Establishment of a Transportation Improvement Program, starting with the 0-5 year plan
- Coordinate discussions and meetings with governing authorities
- Working on financial planning
More information about the PRTA and the RTP will be available in early December.
Be sure to keep an eye on the website, www.PinalRTA.org, and follow it on Facebook @PinalRTA2017.
All election details can be found on the Pinal County Elections website at http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Pinal/71868/Web02/#/.
For questions about PRTA, call Mr. Smith at 520-866-6407.