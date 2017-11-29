Vote tallies for Propositions 416 and 417 approved by supervisors

The vote tallies for Propositions 416 and 417 are now official.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results of the Nov. 7 election at the Nov. 15 meeting; 47,061 ballots were cast.
Proposition 416 will create a network of new roads and freeways throughout Pinal County. Proposition 417 funds these projects through a half-cent increase in the sales tax.
Proposition 416 was approved with 26,399 yes votes. That’s 56.96 percent of the ballots cast. The no votes totaled 19,944 or 43.04 percent of the ballots cast. Proposition 417 received 23,635 yes votes (50.97 percent) and 22,734 no votes (49.03 percent).
While the vote to raise the sales tax was close, the results for Proposition 416 show residents clearly liked the plan to address Pinal County’s traffic challenges now and into the future.
Both propositions received endorsements from every member of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, the sheriff and county attorney.
Supporters also include chambers of commerce from all over Pinal County as well as nearly every mayor in the county. Support was also bipartisan with endorsements coming from Democrats and Republicans.
“Better transportation infrastructure is a big need in Pinal County,” Steve Miller, chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors and chairman of the committee that supported Propositions 416 and 417, said. “We appreciate voters taking this step with us to improve it. More jobs, better public safety, safer roads and an enhanced quality of life will be the result. As chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors I can assure everyone that we will move forward swiftly and efficiently to make these new roads and freeways a reality as soon as possible.”
The projects will be paid for with a half-cent increase in the sales tax, which means those visiting Pinal County will fund the new roads and freeways as well as residents.
The cost to the average Pinal County household is 24 cents per day. There will be no increase in the property tax.
Editor’s note: Michael Anthony Scerbo is with New Roads And Freeways Before It’s Too Late: Yes on Propositions 416 and 417.